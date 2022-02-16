Barclays Trims Currys (LON:CURY) Target Price to GBX 120

Currys (LON:CURY) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 150 ($2.03) to GBX 120 ($1.62) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CURY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Currys in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Currys alerts:

Shares of CURY opened at GBX 100.80 ($1.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 32.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 112.06. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 93.75 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.94).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.