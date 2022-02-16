Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of PTVE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.