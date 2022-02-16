Relx (NYSE:RELX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.83) to GBX 2,600 ($35.18) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

