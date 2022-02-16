GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Caledonia Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 245.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the second quarter worth $1,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.78. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

