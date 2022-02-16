Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Stock Holdings Increased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.95% of Warrior Technologies Acquisition worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,280,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

