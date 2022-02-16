HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BBH opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $153.39 and a 1 year high of $222.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.79.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

