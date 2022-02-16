HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Main Street Capital worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 30.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

