HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,291 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,291 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 93.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 66.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.10. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $136.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.85.

In other news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

