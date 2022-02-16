GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,562,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 29.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,304,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,796 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,138,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,347,000 after purchasing an additional 249,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,729,000 after purchasing an additional 137,785 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 299.6% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,388,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,077 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $35.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.