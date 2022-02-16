GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
RHI opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $125.77.
Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
