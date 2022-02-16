GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

RHI opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $73.14 and a one year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.