HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PNW shares. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

