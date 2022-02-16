Credit Suisse AG Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,191 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 229,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 192,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,372,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,936,000 after purchasing an additional 114,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DEA opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 0.48. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

