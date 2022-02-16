Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 24,732 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of R1 RCM worth $7,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
