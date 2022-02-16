Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.09 and the lowest is $2.95. T. Rowe Price Group also posted earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.62 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $13.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.90. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 727,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,996,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,093,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

