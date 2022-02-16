Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.62% of MiX Telematics worth $7,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after purchasing an additional 241,260 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,356 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72. MiX Telematics Limited has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

