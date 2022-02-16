Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.11.

Guardant Health stock opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $180.83.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

