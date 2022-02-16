Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 312,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Option Care Health worth $7,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

