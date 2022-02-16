Analysts Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.99. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.10 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

