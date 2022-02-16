Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,800 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.34% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 810,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNWB opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. First Northwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

