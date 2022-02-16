LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,091,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.25% of LifeVantage worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFVN opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.30.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). LifeVantage had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Michael A. Beindorff bought 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $34,886.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

