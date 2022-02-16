3,400 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $150.95 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.75.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

