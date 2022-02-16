American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.36.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $375,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,169,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $218,247,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock worth $164,444,000 after purchasing an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,864,681 shares of the airline’s stock worth $105,330,000 after purchasing an additional 531,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $8,512,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.