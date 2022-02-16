Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $148.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.30.

AMD opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.27. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,134 shares of company stock worth $49,802,501. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,365,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,708.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,666,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,268,000 after buying an additional 3,463,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after buying an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

