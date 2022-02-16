Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Blue Bird stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $620.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,940.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $73,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,158,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,614 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 454,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 127,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

