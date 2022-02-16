Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.94 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,522 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.82% of Primoris Services worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,195,000 after buying an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Primoris Services by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 187,352 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRIM opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

