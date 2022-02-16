Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Northwest Natural worth $23,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWN. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

