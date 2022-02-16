Credit Suisse AG Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,723 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of LGI Homes worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 10.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $129.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.07 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.58.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.