Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 25,293 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of Castle Biosciences worth $24,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL stock opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.58. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock worth $2,280,165 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

