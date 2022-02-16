Credit Suisse AG Buys 14,481 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

