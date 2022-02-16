Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Stock Holdings Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,807 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Co-Diagnostics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ CODX opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of -2.84.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
