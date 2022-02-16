SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 7.8%

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74. 4,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of research firms have commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,938,660 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.