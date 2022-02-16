AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.32) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZN. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($128.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a £100 ($135.32) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.14) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,816 ($119.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £136.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.48. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.15) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,516.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,586.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.97) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

