ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSM. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($18.75) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.16 ($21.77).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €14.30 ($16.25) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a twelve month low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a twelve month high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.92 and a 200 day moving average of €14.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

