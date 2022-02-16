Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($129.55) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.69 ($128.05).

EPA DG opened at €101.58 ($115.43) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($100.91). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.74.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

