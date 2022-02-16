H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEO. Raymond James boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. boosted their target price on H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

HEO stock opened at C$2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$212.36 million and a P/E ratio of 85.86. H2O Innovation has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.52.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.