Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.60 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of Arch Resources worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 131.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $119.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $125.22.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $11.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.90 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

