Geode Capital Management LLC Has $24.88 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.99% of LTC Properties worth $24,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in LTC Properties by 10.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.05%.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities.

