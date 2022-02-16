Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,901 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Rocket Companies worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 79,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush raised Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Shares of RKT opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 24.49 and a current ratio of 24.49. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

