ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.65

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 29418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, Jonestrading lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

