Short Interest in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Drops By 36.8%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 398,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 72,098 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,454,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

