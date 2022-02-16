Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.70 million, a P/E ratio of -45.51 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,584.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth $224,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.