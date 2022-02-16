SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Shares Up 3.8%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54. 993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 564,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
Several research firms have issued reports on SWI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.
SolarWinds Company Profile (NYSE:SWI)
SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
