Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.73. Zeta Global shares last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2,430 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZETA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.