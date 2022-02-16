Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Down 28.3% in January

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 67,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,835,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 404,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.79. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

