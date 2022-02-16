James Peyer Buys 5,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.
- On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.
- On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer acquired 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.
- On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.
- On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.
- On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.
SNSE opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.29.
Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
