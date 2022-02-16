James Peyer Buys 5,000 Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $22,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, James Peyer purchased 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $11,125.00.

On Friday, January 28th, James Peyer bought 8,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $37,558.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, James Peyer purchased 29,900 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $138,138.00.

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer acquired 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer acquired 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer acquired 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer acquired 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer acquired 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer acquired 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,970.00.

SNSE opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

