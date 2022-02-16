Martin J. Wygod Acquires 4,800 Shares of Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $38,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORA opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forian during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

