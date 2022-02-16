Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Purchases $19,430.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $19,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ITI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Iteris by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 664,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 27,586 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 954,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 88,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

