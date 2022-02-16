Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Purchases $19,430.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Gerard Mooney purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $19,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ITI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.29. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.
Several research firms have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
