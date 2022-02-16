Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$64,060.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$64,060.00.
Larry Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$92,520.00.
Shares of TSE:MGA opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.
Mega Uranium Company Profile
Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.
Further Reading
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Mega Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mega Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.