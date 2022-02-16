Insider Selling: Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Sells C$64,060.00 in Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Larry Goldberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total transaction of C$64,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Larry Goldberg sold 300,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$92,520.00.

Shares of TSE:MGA opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$111.94 million and a PE ratio of 8.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.29.

Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mega Uranium Ltd. will post 5.0739996 earnings per share for the current year.

Mega Uranium Company Profile

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

