STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.67.

STOR opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. STORE Capital has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 165.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 304,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after buying an additional 260,199 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 281,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.