CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.93. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after buying an additional 4,237,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after buying an additional 8,439,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,244,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,115,000 after buying an additional 1,421,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after buying an additional 333,359 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.